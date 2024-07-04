Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $310,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCI stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.