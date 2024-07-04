Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.