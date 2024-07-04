iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 131.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,441,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,343,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 99,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $554.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $554.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.12. The stock has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.