Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

