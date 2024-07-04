Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

