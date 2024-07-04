State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,752,289 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $351,853,000 after acquiring an additional 199,776 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

