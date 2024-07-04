Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $144.15 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $397.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Argus raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

