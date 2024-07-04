Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

