Norden Group LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2,574.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 234,886 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6,328.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 184,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.