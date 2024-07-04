Norden Group LLC Acquires 61,478 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1,196.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

