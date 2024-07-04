Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $449.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.79 and a 200-day moving average of $431.89.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

