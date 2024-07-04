ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report) by 1,320.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,465 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 3.30% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter worth $7,481,000. Finally, LTG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 176,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVV opened at $61.66 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

