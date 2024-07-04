Norden Group LLC Raises Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1,634.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,039 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

CALX opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

