Norden Group LLC Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 189,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile
The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.
