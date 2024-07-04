Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.3% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4,707.7% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,445.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $946.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.