TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 414 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $506.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $507.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

