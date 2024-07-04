NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) VP Samuel Yount Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NerdWallet Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $15.22 on Thursday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
