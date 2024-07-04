FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 54,329 Shares

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $77,147.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FiscalNote Price Performance

NYSE NOTE opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 51.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NOTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

