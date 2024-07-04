E&G Advisors LP Makes New $212,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $847.00 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $838.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.