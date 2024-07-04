Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the third quarter worth $142,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 22.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

