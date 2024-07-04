Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
