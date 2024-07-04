Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells 4,248 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 586,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

