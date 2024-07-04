Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $117,600.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $21,041,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $387,504.91.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

