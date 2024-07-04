Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $132,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

