Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Andrew Hykes Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,697.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

NARI opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

