BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $723.87 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.87 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.68 or 1.00233873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0399678 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars.

