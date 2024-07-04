HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,135 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.5 %

HUBS stock opened at $592.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.