Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $3,286,080.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $3,286,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

NYSE IOT opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

