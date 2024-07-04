Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.4%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $334.35 and last traded at $334.83. 328,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,435,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.56. The company has a market capitalization of $330.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

