TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells $194,280.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
