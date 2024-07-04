TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells $194,280.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

