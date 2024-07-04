Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Timothy Price Crain II Sells 50,000 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $24,044.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $454.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

