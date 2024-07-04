Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director William Lis Sells 10,397 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $180,076.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZLAB

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.