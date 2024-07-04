Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $162,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $301,832.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $281,580.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. Corcept Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 431,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

