Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $42,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

