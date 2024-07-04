Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 23 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASML opened at $1,071.41 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22. The company has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $970.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $913.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

