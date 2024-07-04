Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Daktronics stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $622.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Daktronics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 305,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,508,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 227,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 132,223 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

