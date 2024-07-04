Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Invests $650,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $171,329.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,628.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $171,329.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,628.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,863.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,400 shares of company stock worth $14,063,900 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:HIMS opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,047.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
