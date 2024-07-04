360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Andrew Moffat Purchases 583,079 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Andrew Moffat bought 583,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$326,524.24 ($217,682.83).

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.

360 Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About 360 Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.