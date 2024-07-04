Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 15,626 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 789,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,100,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,781 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 719,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,577,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

