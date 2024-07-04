Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Fiona Tan Sells 8,036 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,884 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $317,606.52.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.2 %

W stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $3,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

