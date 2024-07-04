Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Roy Choi Buys 235,000 Shares

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi bought 235,000 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $298,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,826,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,063.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Roy Choi bought 258,010 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $327,672.70.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of AGAE stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Gaming & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AGAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Kure Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

