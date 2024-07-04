McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Marion K. Gross Sells 1,498 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

MCD opened at $250.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.22 and a 200 day moving average of $278.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

