EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 20,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $141,450.00.



EVER stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.



EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.



Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.



EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.



