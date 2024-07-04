Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage Sells 9,682 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $494,556.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, June 10th, Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $127,763.44.

On Friday, June 7th, Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.63 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $111,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 46,076 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UCTT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

