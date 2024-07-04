Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Valerie Morisset Sells 50,000 Shares

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 462,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELYM Free Report ) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Eliem Therapeutics comprises about 4.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.