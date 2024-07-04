Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00.

Melanie Renee Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Melanie Renee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$326,610.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$19.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.13. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.62 and a 1 year high of C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

