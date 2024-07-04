Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon Sells 6,839 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,473,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,415,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

