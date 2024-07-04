Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,450 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $245,847.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50.

F5 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average of $179.32. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.16 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,994,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after buying an additional 77,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.