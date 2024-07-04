Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Buys 908 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

