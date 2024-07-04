State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,288,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in DexCom by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,413,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,117,000 after purchasing an additional 248,111 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in DexCom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 870.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

DexCom Trading Down 1.4 %

DexCom stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,619,347. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

