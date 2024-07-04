Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 833,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 463,697 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,575,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EELV stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

